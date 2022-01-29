More than 13,000 medical students take the MIR test this 2022

This Saturday, January 29, more than 13,000 students are summoned to take the final exam for their medical degree, the MIR test. This year there seems to be a reduction in people showing up compared to 2021.

Let’s find out what the cut-off mark is and others about this test, which is so outstanding for these professionals who allow access to various specializations.

What notes must be taken to pass the MIR

In order to access a medical position, depending on the specialty, the grade obtained in this exam is important. Well, the one with a higher grade has an easier time choosing the specialty that one wants.

Squares and others

Normally there are not so many places due to the number of people who demand a specialty. In 2021, that specialty that phated to welcome more doctors was the Family and Community Medicine, which had 2,338 vacancies.

While those with the fewest offers in 2021 were Intensive Care Medicine (186), Cardiology (181), Digestive System (178), Medical Oncology (144), Neurology (142), as the main ones.

It is still unknown how the places will be by specialty during this 2022, but with 2021, one gets an idea as a general guide.

Even if there is no cut-off mark in the MIR test, but you have to talk about a minimum grade to be able to pass such an exam and so you can choose the specialty you want.

What is known is that the minimum score must be equal to or greater than 35% of the arithmetic mean of the ten best individual evaluations of the exercise.

Covid rules for taking the exam

As we are in a pandemic, the rules for carrying out this test are different from before this event. For what has been published that the exam cannot be done with Covid, or with symptoms that are consistent with having this disease (We remember that currently the symptoms are very diverse, and resemble a common cold) so there are many people who can experience similar signs.

Neither can those people who have not finished their days in isolation (even if 7 days have passed), nor if they are close contacts of positives or have to quarantine because they are not vaccinated.

In any case, this test is one of the most important in the medical career and a lot is at stake.