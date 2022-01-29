more adventurous and capable than ever

The well-known Toyota RAV4 is renewed for 2022. It adds new features in its equipment, plug-in hybrid offer and a more adventurous version.

the acquaintance Toyota RAV4 renews its range for 2022 with a more adventurous version, important innovations in its equipment and plug-in hybrid offer. All this, in order to boost your sales during the first half of the year in Europe.

Thus the things, Toyota RAV4 receives the version ‘Plug in’ offering two trim levels: Advance and Style Plus. This directly influences the design of the LED projector headlights, fog lights and inside with new USB Type-C connectors, LED lighting and passenger seat with electric adjustments in Style Plus.

That said, the name ‘Advance’ offers a more country image and better off-road capabilities. It only has intelligent AWD-i all-wheel drivea novel suspension that raises the body by 10 mm compared to the rest of the variants, and adds to the other four options available in the SUV range.

Toyota RAV4 2022: news

In addition, within the equipment of the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Advance there are some 18-inch alloy wheels, headlights with LED light guide, darkened rear windows, electric parking brake. There is also a shift lever and leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Similarly, it includes a upper instrument panel Soft Touch, keyless access and start system, boot opening with button, central locking with remote control. In addition, it includes exterior rearview mirrors. electrically adjustable and folding and heated

It also has a rain sensor and automatic lighting, headlights with Follow me home function, front center armrest, heated seats and driver’s seat with power adjustments. In fact, it incorporates a new color TFT multi-information display.

More features

What’s more, the internal rearview mirror has anti-dazzle function, ambient lighting system, rear view camera, height and depth adjustable multifunction steering wheel. In the same way, it has a driving mode selector, front and rear sensors of parking.

In addition, it includes a pre-collision safety system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, involuntary lane change assistant, intelligent control of high beams and LED taillights. It also incorporates a e-Call emergency call system and Bi-LED headlights.

It also has speed limiter, Toyota Touch 2 infotainment system with eight-inch touch screen, bluetooth and DAB+ digital radio. Regarding the Style Plusincludes 18-inch machined alloy wheels, exterior rear-view mirrors with welcome light and hands-free trunk opening.

Equipment and mechanics

Similarly, it includes a wireless charger for compatible mobile devices, electrically adjustable passenger seat. The driver’s seat has memory function and 10-inch Head-Up Display.

It also includes a smart interior rearview mirror, parking assistant and 360° vision camera. It has a multimedia system with navigation Toyota Touch 2 GO with nine-inch touchscreen and JBL sound equipment.

Under the hood, the RAV4 Plug-in features a powertrain plug-in hybrid with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and two electrical systems. Its total power is of 306 hp, along with an e-CVT automatic gearbox and 4×4 drive.

In fact, the battery has a 18.5 kWh capacitywhich is key to achieving an electric autonomy of up to 75 kilometres according to the WLTP cycle.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.



