Experts sound the alarm, with the pandemic, the use of antibiotics has increased. Bacteria are becoming increasingly resistant to drugs because of it.

Bruno Gonzalez-Zorn, microbiologist and adviser to the WHO, speaks on Antena 3 News about the use of antibiotics in recent months.

What are we up against?

We are facing the most successful living being that exists on Earth. This one is getting used to antibiotics, we’ve been discovering them for 30 years. We now have high levels of resistance in hospitals and very few new antibiotics on the market.

So if antibiotics stop working, we’re going to stop having surgeries as we know them. Modern medicine is in danger.

We are in one of the European countries where more antibiotics are consumed, what is the consequence?

The consequence is that there are patients who in our hospitals they die because they are infected by a bacterium that used to be multiresistant. Now we have bacteria panresistant to antibiotics, that is, resistant to all antibiotics available in clinical practice.

For this reason, we have a national plan to combat this, which tries to control that the consumption of antibiotics is reduced. We try to teach all prescribers to prescribe according to 2021, that is, with the levels of resistance that we have. Also to pharmacies, to which don’t give antibiotics without a prescription.

How has the pandemic affected it?

In the early days of the pandemic, the first few months, we did not know what we were facing. Many antibiotics were used to deal with a virus that we did not know about.

We soon learned to manage these patients and treat them with corticosteroids and not with antibiotics because there was not as much bacterial infection as in other viral diseases. However, now also every patient who is hospitalized and the more full we have the ICU, more antibiotics are used.

Are we in time to fix it?

We are in time to remedy it. In Spain we have a country where we have the best doctors, the best veterinarians, the best journalists. So what I want is for us to have a strategic plan for combat this antibiotic resistance.