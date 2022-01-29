Microsoft manages to stop the biggest DDoS attack in the history of the internet | Technology

Bill Gates’ company survived and defeated a DDoS attack at the end of 2021 where traffic of 3.47 terabytes per second was collected. A number never recorded in the history of attacks of this type.

The avalanche of data designed to take down servers is one of the crudest attacks on the internet. Over the years, hackers have gotten better at attacking, requiring less raw power to access or drop services. But there are still those who use the classic.

And if not, tell the Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection team, who stopped the largest denial of service attack in internet history in November 2021: a torrent of garbage data with a throughput of 3.47 terabytes per second.

The DDoS record it came from more than 10,000 sources located in at least 10 countries around the world. The attack targeted an unidentified Azure customer in Asia and lasted about two minutes, the company explains.

The record exceeds a 2.5 TB/s attack that Microsoft mitigated in the first half of 2021. Previously, one of the largest attacks was 2.37 TB/s in size, a 35% increase over a record set in 2018.

An individual DDoS and that had nothing to do with it in 2020 generated 809 million packets per second, which was also a record at the time. Packet-per-second DDoS works by exhausting the computing resources of a server.

The more traditional volumetric attacks, on the contrary, cThey consume available bandwidth within the target network or service, or stand between the target and the rest of the Internet. The 3.7 TB/s attack provided approximately 340 million packets per second.

The bad guys behind DDoS attacks have various methods to send ever-increasing streams of data. One of them is to increase the number of compromised computers, routers, or other Internet-connected devices. in your arsenal or recruit or compromise large servers that have more available bandwidth.

Wikileaks revealed in 2017 a series of hacking tools used by the CIA in at least 20 cyberattacks perpetrated in 12 countries.

Another method is through reflection amplification attacks. In this type of attack, bad guys aim their data cannons at a misconfigured internet device in a way that causes the device to redirect a much larger payload to the end target.

It is the latter method that is primarily driving the growing DDoS arms race. That, despite being a very crude method, is still used throughout the world due to its simplicity and its destructive power, as happened in Andorra a few days ago.