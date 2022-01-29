Mexicans do more exercise for health and not for vanity

During 2021, only 39.6% of the population aged 18 and over said they were physically active, this represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to 2020 datawhen the lowest proportion was observed since the Inegi collects the Sports Practice and Physical Exercise Module.

Although it is not known if it is an effect of the concerns around COVID-19, after the outbreak of the pandemic, Mexicans increasingly exercise for health reasons than for the desire to look better.

In 2019, of the total number of people who declared having physical activity, 63% did so for health. This proportion grew to 70.6% in 2020 and rose to 73.9% in 2021.

In contrast, while in 2019 15.3% of “athletic” people exercised to look better, this proportion decreased to 12.1% in 2020 and only 8.2% in 2021.

They leave the house again to exercise, but not the same as before

With the reopening of activities and the establishment of the New Normal, amid intermittent waves of coronavirus, Mexicans once again left their homes to exercise in public or private places. Although not to the same extent as before the pandemic.

According to Inegi data, in 2019, 7.8% of Mexicans who declared being physically active performed their exercises at home or at a friend/relative’s home. 23.9% did so in private facilities and 68.3% in public places.