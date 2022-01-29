Meet Michael Anthony, Ariana Grande’s makeup artist

Here, he shares his tips on breaking into the industry and where his career has taken him so far.

When you were growing up, what made you think of beauty?

‘The indulgent, patent-leather, synth music of the eighties – all the high glamor of the decade had a huge impact on me. Janet Jackson and her prolific makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin, Madonna’s 1991 Truth or Dare documentary with [la maquilladora] Joanne Gair bouncing her features; the tv series dallas [de 1978 a 1991] with frosty eyelids and lips. Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic purple eyeshadow…and, of course, a portrait of my beautiful mother hanging in our hallway, looking down at us with her perfect nails and her parted lashes. You could say that all the strong women of the ’80s and ’90s inspired a lot of what I do today.’

What does makeup mean to you?

‘The process of sitting down and concentrating on something was meditative for me as a child. It focused me, but it also seemed like a game to me. Now, I’ve realized that when I’m doing makeup, I’m channeling that same energy, but also collaborating with whoever I’m working with. I enjoy the satisfaction that people get when they feel safe, beautiful or transformed.’

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

When did you decide to pursue makeup as a career?

‘To be completely honest, I don’t think I ever made a conscious decision to pursue it as a career. Makeup was the outlet for my creativity and expression. I just knew that I wanted to see my work on the glossy pages of magazines and learn all I could about glitter, ribbons, red lipstick, concealer, or anything that looked like it could turn someone into a character or into something. another version of himself.’

What was your first big opportunity?

‘I’ve heard the saying that you need ’30 great opportunities’ in this industry. I would say that a great moment of achievement was working on my first Vogue covers: Vogue Australia and Vogue India, both times with the fabulous and iconic Katy Perry. I felt like I had pierced the veil of success and achieved something that a lot of people don’t get the chance to experience.’

What keeps you creatively inspired?

‘I am inspired by my peers and creatives in the queer community and in the beauty field – their freedom of self-expression is so powerful. I used to work with a lot of underground artists and people from the New York night scene, so to see the TikTok generation and Instagram beauty characters doing their thing is inspiring in a new way.’