Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks together in the new Wes Anderson movie

The actress who played Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad joins this project with an all-star cast. Everything that is known so far about the film that revolutionizes its fans.

margot robbie it doesn’t stop being news. And to the delight of her fans, it has to do with a new acting project where she will be surrounded by the great celebrities of the industry. After reaching the billboard with the suicide squad, where he shined again in the skin of the nice harley quinn, it has already been confirmed that we will see it again on the big screen very shortly.

It is about, nothing more and nothing less, than the next film he is preparing wes anderson and that it will already begin with its filming. But first, the director will premiere The French Chronicle, the tape that he presented at the Cannes Film Festival, which is set in a fictional city in the same country where a group of journalists are preparing the latest issue of a newspaper.

Apparently the American director wastes no time and has already begun to form the cast of his next film which, for the time being, has no confirmed title. Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray Y Adrian Brody -who also worked on The French Chronicle– will be part of the prestigious cast. To them, he joined Tom Hanks and it will be his first experience with the renowned filmmaker.

What will Margot Robbie do in Anderson’s next movie?

the star of DC Comics recently confirmed that he will join the Wes Anderson film. Although the details of this project seem to be kept under lock and key, according to reports, his appearance would be a secondary character or even a brief cameo.

Everything is ready to welcome Robbie and Hanks on set. The recording will take place in the Spanish city of Madrid, precisely in the municipality of Chinchón at the end of this month. Fans who came to the site confirmed that a fake desert and railway station were set up on the site. Will it be a western-style movie? At the moment there is nothing confirmed, but Tilda Swinton dropped a clue: “It’s not about Spain.”