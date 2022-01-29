Marco Fabián debuted with a goal in the Pacific Cup between Mazatlán and Santos

The striker returned to activity after eight months without a team, after his departure from FC Juárez. He scored a goal in the first minute of the game in his presentation with Mazatlán FC

Marco Fabian de la Mora played his first game with Mazatlan FCon the Pacific Cupfriendly match against Saints. The Mexican striker scored in the first minutes with the Sinaloan shirt and after eight months of inactivity, after leaving FC Juárez.

The striker returned to activity after eight months without a team, after his departure from FC Juárez. He scored a goal in the first minute of play in his presentation with Mazatlán FC. @MazatlánFC

The last game of Marco Fabian de la Mora It had been against Toluca, in the Clausura 2021 tournament, after playing for a year with the border team, but after not reaching an agreement to continue with the Braves, he was left without a team last semester.

For the Closing 2022, Mazatlan FC confirmed the striker’s arrival as reinforcement and in his first match he was already present on the scoreboard, during the friendly match that was called Pacific Cupheld at the Kraken Stadium.

Marco Fabián played games with FC Juárez, where he added 1,634 minutes of play, but without scoring a goal.

Fabián de la Mora’s last goal was on February 22, 2020, when he was playing for Qatar’s Al-Sadd, during his adventure in the Middle East.

Mazatlan He took the lead over Santos with a goal from Nicolás Benedetti, also a reinforcement of the Sinaloans and that injuries have not allowed him to consolidate in Liga MX.

Minutes later, it was Marco Fabian the one who scored a goal again in Mexico, since November 8, 2015, when he was still playing for Chivas.