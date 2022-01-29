Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez, this was the love story after the diva’s first breakup with Ben Affleck | People | Entertainment

The artists divorced in 2011, after 7 years of relationship.

Even if Jennifer Lopez has returned with his past love Ben Affleck, He has had other well-known romances that left a deep mark. It was not her first marriage, but her union with Mark Anthony He gave her many years of happiness and left her two children. He came to save her and only 5 months after the breakup of the famous couple named bennifer Marc and JLo got married.

JLo Y Mark Anthony They were for a long time one of the most successful couples in show business.

One of the most important romances for the diva was with the singer Marc Anthony, with whom she married, started a family and had her twins Emme and Max. Also, she brought her love story to several songs that he even performed with the famous salsa performer.

Although the singer had had a very stable relationship with former Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres since 2000, with whom Marc had two children: Cristian and Ryan, in 2004 he was there to support JLo when she was devastated after breaking her marriage commitment with Ben Affleck.

Mark and Jennifer they met in the late 90sat the height of their success, but each one went on with his life.

“Do not love me”, was the first song that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they recorded together in 1999; this collaboration agreement was given thanks to the singer asking JLo to appear in his video clip “you don’t know me”; the “Diva del Bronx” agreed under the condition that her salsero would record a song with her. That was the spark that led to their marriage.

This song narrates the sad love story of a couplewhich cannot continue because the man had a serious illness.

Years later, in 2004, when Jennifer Lopez ended his affair with Ben Affleck, Mark Anthony supported JLo in the production of the themesway“, For the movie “We Dance?” and during this time of closeness and coexistence, the couple fell in love and later, he announced, before everyone, his romance and engagement.

“for risking” is another song that talks about the love story between Jennifer and Marc, said musical theme tells how a couple has managed to have a solid relationship and enjoy their love. Also, it was released when the couple was waiting for the arrival of their twins Emme and Max.

The artists had a relationship of 7 years, with their intimate wedding in June 2004. Later, they announced their divorce in 2011.

Now, both Marc and Jennifer have moved on with their lives. JLo returned with Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony has a very young girlfriend: Madu Nicola; however they have a close friendship for their teenage children. (AND)