Male Fantasy, the anguish that derived the new song by Billie Eilish

Although ‘Happier Than Ever’ was released in late July 2021, billie eilish continues to give music videos to the singles of this musical production. The most recent was “Male Fantasy” where the singer shares her thoughts to show her critical point of view on certain topics, but what is the song about and why did it become a perfect closing for her second album?

For the last song on the album ‘Happier Than Ever’, the singer made a video where she makes a metaphor of loneliness after a love break, so elements such as an almost empty house, a room with a gloomy bed and the constant presence of melancholy through their activities.

Related news

As can be seen in the music video, billie eilish shows itself completely vulnerable, however, typing “Male Fantasy” was not easy because it was difficult for him to express about how he felt in the past. According to an interview with ‘iD’, the singer overcame her fears because she wanted the song to be as revealing as possible.

What does Billie Eilish’s song “Male Fantasy” mean?

The singer decided to culminate her album ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a song where she makes a note for her listeners where she criticizes and reflects on the unrealistic standards towards women established by pornography, and even by the media.

Related news

“Home alone, trying not to eat / Distract myself with porn / I hate the way she looks at me / I can’t stand the dialogue, she would never be so satisfied, it’s just a male fantasy / I’m going back to therapy,” he sings at the beginning.

Since he rose to fame, billie eilish She has had to deal with stereotypes about how a body should look, the way she dresses, as well as the way she behaves. Therefore, in “Male Fantasy” decides to refer to the ‘masculine fantasy’ that makes it impossible to differentiate between real and false love.

The singer highlighted her anguish by showing that the “masculine fantasy” puts in trouble the way of relating in a sentimental relationship where one lives with the concern of meeting the standards established in a courtship or a friendship.







In fact, the album ‘Happier Than Ever’ portrays different moments in the career of billie eilish, and a more intimate side on her breakup with rapper, Brandon Quention Adams. In “Male Fantasy” takes up the end of their relationship to emphasize his anguish at the ‘male fantasy’ and the impossibility of not loving the other despite this: