Macaulay Culkin, ‘Home Alone’, marries a Disney girl

After four years as a couple and a daughter together, the actor Macaulay Culkin and the disney girl Brenda SongThey have decided to get engaged. The couple would be enjoying their family life since their first baby was born, 9 months ago, and they would have decided to take another step with which they are very excited. Although the artists have not confirmed the news, this week photos were published with Brenda wearing a luxurious diamond ring on her left hand., while walking through Beverly Hills, so rumors of their wedding immediately spread.

Both have kept their relationship away from social networks and the media, they have only released minimal details of their personal life. Even Brenda kept her pregnancy out of the public eye, it was a representative of the actor who confirmed the arrival of the daughter of the actors. “Macaulay and Brenda have loved being together as a family since they welcomed Dakota (…) engagement is a natural next step for them, who are excited about their future together”, a source told People magazine.

Before his commitment to the former Disney girl, Macaulay Culkin dated Mila Kunis for eight years until they broke up in 2011. In addition, in 1998 he married actress Rachel Miner, although they separated two years later. The actor achieved fame in 1990 when he starred in ‘Home Alone’, a film that broke all box office records and established itself as a classic during the Christmas season. For her part, Brenda Song gained popularity for working on “Snow in California” and won several awards for this role. Both kept the beginning of their relationship out of the media circuit to take care of their privacy.

Although they keep their lives away from the media spotlight, they usually dedicate messages to each other through social networks, and on the eve of the end of the year Brenda expressed on her Instagram account: “I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am to be able to share and do this thing of life with you. But first, that would take me forever, and second, you won’t even see this because you never use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am”.

The actor retired in 1994, after shooting only 10 films, which left him with an impressive fortune that at that time amounted to 50 million dollars. In his teens he was arrested for drug possession and went to trial. He had excesses product of a sudden fame and fortune.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song met on the set of ‘Changeland’ in 2017. They have shown a lot of stability in their relationship and the protagonist of ‘Home Alone’ seems to have found his center of balance, after several years of excesses during his adolescence and youth . In April of last year, the couple’s first daughter was born, whom they named Dakota in honor of Culkin’s late sister. This will be the first marriage for the actress, and the second for the actor, as he was previously married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002.