Luis Pérez affirms that Mexico will not let the US keep Jonathan Gómez

Real Sociedad B footballer, Jonathan Gómez, has become the desire of both teams, but the player is inclined to play for El Tri

MEXICO — The technician of the Mexico U-20 national team, Luis Perez, showed his confidence that the Mexican-American midfielder jonathan gomez decides to wear the shirt of the Aztec representative and not that of the Stars and Stripes.

Jonathan Gómez is one of the goals of the Mexican National Team. @jonathang_42

“We believe that he will be with us and whoever wants to contribute the shirt, welcome. We are on good terms and we hope that he can be with us in the future,” Pérez said.

The DT had words about Marcelo Flores, who has become the sensation of the Mexican fans due to the midfielder’s training in Arsenal’s lower teams and where he is currently in the U-23 team.

“He has been on the rise, he is a very talented young man, it is important to know that he has still taken important steps in his evolution. Here he constantly lets us know that he is happy with the national team and progressing day by day and not only him, but also one hundred percent of the squad”, he explained.

The Mexico national team beat its similar team from Costa Rica 2-0 in a match played at the facilities of the Mexican Soccer Federation in Toluca.

“We have gone from less to more. Congratulate them, because it is not easy to find an identity with little time, but they are in their hundredth and for the structure it is important and makes us happy and they want to return with the best wishes and desire, “he said.