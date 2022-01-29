Living with lupus: the reality of Selena Gomez

2015 became the turning point in the life of Selena Gomez. The artist not only broke relationships with those who had controlled her professional career up to that point — Disney and her mother — but also made her illness public. The singer shared with the world that she suffered lupus, an autoimmune disease for which he would later have to undergo a kidney transplant.

Selena Gomez was forced to reveal her health problem after she was seen in a medical center and rumors pointed to her having problems with addictions, something far removed from the reality that the artist was experiencing. “I was diagnosed with lupus and had to have chemotherapy. That’s what happened to me and that’s what brought me to the Meadows,” she told a news conference.

In an interview with the magazine Billboard said: “I wanted so badly to say, ‘You have no idea. I’m in

chemotherapy. You are garbage’. But I got angry even at the need to have to say that. It’s horrible to walk into a restaurant and have everyone look at you, and know what they’re saying. I locked myself away until I could feel safe again and trust myself again.”

Selena had hit rock bottom

Those years were not easy for me. Selena Gomez and he hit rock bottom: “I thought I had lost everything. The fact that I didn’t tell it doesn’t mean I didn’t have my moments. But it’s almost unsafe for me to even talk about it, because they would take advantage of me.”

In an interview with the magazine People explained that she had to take time off because her illness had affected her in many ways, including her mental health: “I found that anxiety, the panic attacks and the depression they can be side effects of lupus, and that can present its own challenges.”

The kidney transplant that saved Selena Gomez

Revealing his illness meant taking a weight off his shoulders, he even used his social networks to give him visibility. In September 2017, he explained to his followers that he had undergone a kidney transplant due to nephritis – one of the most common complications due to lupus suffering-.

For this operation, the singer had her friend, the actress France Raisa, who donated one of his kidneys. friendship saved Selena And it’s a gesture you’ll never forget. This was made known to him in the delivery of the Billboard Awards when he received the award for Woman of the Year: “I think this should have won it France for saving my life. I feel incredibly lucky because at some point I also felt confused: maybe if I was talking too much, I wasn’t doing enough. And the truth is now I know that I have this position that was given to me and I respect it; I want to be part of something big and thank you for being there in the really hard times. For letting me illustrate what I feel with my music and believing in me even when I couldn’t.”

Focused on her work and her charitable facet

Even with her health problems, Selena Gomez has not stopped working. She was part of the executive producer of the Netflix teen series 13 Reasons, a fiction that addressed the problems of bullying and suicide. Also, help raise money for lupus research.

Selena Gomez She is also very involved in campaigns for the rights of the LGBT community and has shown her strong defense for the legalization of abortion and the equal distribution of the vaccine against the COVID virus worldwide. Among his most supportive actions, the visit to a children’s hospital stands out.