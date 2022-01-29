Leonardo DiCaprio’s support for a bird project

The talent and commitment of two photographers passionate about the life of wild animals in Bolivia has not gone unnoticed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his environmental activism.

Fabiola Chambi spoke with the creators of this project and tells us the details.

Powerful images captured with great sensitivity characterize the photographic work of the Spanish Daniel Alarcón and the Bolivian David Grunbaum, who have combined their talent in books to promote the conservation of species in the face of threats from trafficking and hunting.

More than 30 species of parrots are part of a new project on birds in captivity that will be published this year and that has already caught the attention of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who highlighted the initiative on his social networks.

((Daniel Alarcón, Photographer))

“What has happened with Leonardo DiCaprio exceeded our expectations, since contact with him began in 2019 (…) he has been a very generous person who has always had open channels towards us.”

But portraying animals in captivity deserves a deep reflection…

((David Grunbaum, Photographer))

“No one likes to be locked up, now that we have seen what it is like to be in a pandemic, we have all seen that captivity is bad, so try to do something so that these animals in general, not just parrots, do not have to go through this”.

Also inspired by the work of the American photographer Joel Sartore, his previous book “Family Portraits” has meant a great challenge.

((Daniel Alarcón, Photographer))

“He works with animals in captivity and we thought why couldn’t we do the same (…) They are studio photos, made with studio techniques, there is no Photoshop here.”

((David Grunbaum, Photographer))

“On the subject of technique, it is very similar to what I have been doing for almost 30 years, especially when we talk about babies, you have to wait for the ideal moment, distract them, have a lot of patience and manage to capture the key moment.”

Daniel and David hope that the momentum gained from DiCaprio’s publication can help amplify the message, add sponsors and more support for this new book to be called “Captives.”

((FABIOLA CHAMBI, VOICE OF AMERICA, BOLIVIA))