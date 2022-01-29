Leonardo DiCaprio: The LUXURY mansion of the actor that nobody wants to buy

Throughout his career, Leonardo Dicaprio has successfully invested in real estates, however, in recent months he has not been able to get rid of a particular property.

Photo: Archive

The LUXURY mansion of Leonardo DiCaprio that nobody wants to buy

The actor has struggled to sell the mansion he owns in the area of The Happylocated in California and which, put on the market in August 2021.

The property went on the market with a sale price of 5. 75 million dollarshowever, the protagonist of ‘titanica‘ has been forced to downgrade it to get rid of it, since no one wants to buy it.

Photo: Los Angeles Realtor

The mansion, built in 1926 is being offered in 4 million 895 thousand dollarsfigure less than 4.91 million who paid the oscar winner for her in 2018.

Photo: Los Angeles Realtor

This residence represents a loss to Leonardo Dicapriowho will not be able to recover their investment and could even lower the price even more if the situation does not improve.

Photo: Los Angeles Realtor

The property is made up of an extension of 4,644 square feethas five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, media room, yoga area, steam room, office and garage for two cars, among other rooms.