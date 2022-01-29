Leonardo DiCaprio has just received a major honor from the scientific community after an incredible discovery in Cameroon.

Leonardo DiCaprio may be best known to fans around the world as an award-winning actor, but to the scientific community he is a force to be reckoned with. DiCaprio, who has received praise for his ability to devote himself fully to a role, has devoted much of his time and energy to causes he believes in. As one of the most active celebrities in the climate change movement, DiCaprio regularly takes to social media to plead with fans to protect the environment. DiCaprio was recently honored for his work by a group of scientists who named an endangered plant after the beloved actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been instrumental in protecting the Ebo Forest in Cameroon

DiCaprio has long invested in helping save the Ebo Rainforest, located in Cameroon. The forest, which is home to a variety of critically endangered species such as forest elephants and western gorillas, was in danger of being used for logging in 2020, according to Smithsonian magazine. After the logging initiative was announced, scientists and researchers panicked and asked anyone in a position of power for help.

Fortunately, DiCaprio sprang into action, taking to social media to post a petition against logging. The petition that DiCaprio shared on Twitter received an incredible wave of support, and three weeks after the initial announcement, the Cameroonian government declared that the logging initiative would be suspended. There’s no question that DiCaprio’s social media influence helped save the rainforest from deforestation and damage.

What honor did Leonardo DiCaprio just receive from scientists?

leonardo dicaprio | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

In early 2022, the scientific community found a way to thank DiCaprio for his work in saving the Ebo Forest. Botanists named the first plant species described by science this year after DiCaprio, naming an evergreen tree that grows in Ebo Forest by the name Uvariopsis dicaprio. According to a recently published PeerJ article, the plant reaches about 13 feet tall and has glossy, greenish-yellow leaves that grow in clusters around the trunk.

Smithsonian magazine notes that the plant is a “spectacular species” that is considered critically endangered. Martin Cheek, one of the researchers on the project, said: “We very much appreciate the support Leo gave us in the campaign to protect Ebo last year, so it seemed appropriate to honor him in this way, naming a species unique to this forest. , after him.” Cheek also said that now that scientists know the plant species exists, they can work even harder to protect it.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a dedicated environmental activist

Congratulations to the Government of Bangladesh, local communities and NGOs for a newly established Marine Protected Area around the island of St Maarten that will protect an incredible community of biodiversity and provide key habitat for Bangladesh’s only coral reef.

( : courtesy of WCS) pic.twitter.com/T286nurs7b —Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 21, 2022

DiCaprio has used his celebrity clout for years to advocate for environmental protection. DiCaprio is not only a board member of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, but in 1998 he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which has “a mission to protect the last wild places on Earth and implement solutions to build a more harmonious relationship between humanity and the natural world.

Some of DiCaprio’s particular passion projects include protecting and promoting biodiversity, working on behalf of ocean and forest conservation, and raising awareness of climate change. DiCaprio not only works directly with environmental organizations around the world, but also uses his own social media accounts to post about causes he believes in, such as the Ebo Forest case. Certainly, fans haven’t heard the last of DiCaprio’s work on behalf of the environment, and the honor bestowed upon him by the scientific community probably won’t be the last the actor receives.

