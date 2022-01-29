LeBron aims to return on Friday against the Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers they would be close to recovering Lebron Jameswhich points to the game on Friday, November 19 against the boston celticsaccording to the report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James would have missed 8 games by then, having suffered an abdominal strain during the game the Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles team marches in seventh place in the Western Conference in the NBA, with a record of 8 wins and 7 losses.

Your presence has been needed

While the Lakers haven’t looked good at all through the first 15 games of the season, LeBron’s absence has hit home, as he’s a key element that could have helped deliver close victories that they’ve let slip away.

James was being one of the best for Los Angeles at the time of the injury, averaging 24.8 points, 7 assists, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per night.

In his 19th season, at age 36, LeBron is averaging 37 minutes per game, the most for him since the 2016/2017 season.