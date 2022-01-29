LeBron aims to return on Friday against the Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers they would be close to recovering Lebron Jameswhich points to the game on Friday, November 19 against the boston celticsaccording to the report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James would have missed 8 games by then, having suffered an abdominal strain during the game the Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles team marches in seventh place in the Western Conference in the NBA, with a record of 8 wins and 7 losses.

Read more: Hard blow for Cavaliers, who lose Evan Mobley with a sprained elbow

Your presence has been needed

While the Lakers haven’t looked good at all through the first 15 games of the season, LeBron’s absence has hit home, as he’s a key element that could have helped deliver close victories that they’ve let slip away.

James was being one of the best for Los Angeles at the time of the injury, averaging 24.8 points, 7 assists, 5.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per night.

In his 19th season, at age 36, LeBron is averaging 37 minutes per game, the most for him since the 2016/2017 season.

I currently work as a web writer, specializing in NBA and NFL for Empresa EL DEBATE. I worked for 4 years and 5 months in the Sports section of the Printed Newspaper in Culiacán, covering various disciplines, being assigned to the source of Caballeros de Culiacán of CIBACOPA. I had the opportunity to cover the EL DEBATE Neighborhood Basketball Tournament for 3 years, one in Mazatlán, 2 in Culiacán, as well as the National War Bands in Los Mochis. In the same way, I was present at various openings and closings of sporting events of the Company. My passion is basketball, so I am constantly researching burst sports, especially the NBA, and have created special works on relevant topics. I covered the Culiacán International Marathon twice, one of the most important events at the local and state level. I am an avid reader, who likes to constantly improve myself, both personally and professionally. I successfully attended the Digital Sports Journalism Workshop at the University of Guadalajara sponsored by EL DEBATE.

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker