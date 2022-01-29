La Nación / Bristol rewarded its clients with G. 10 million and there are still G. 50 million more to give away

Like every year, Bristol seeks to provide well-being to families throughout the national territory, once again rewarding its customers for their loyalty and trust throughout these 41 years.

In this way, on Friday, January 28, it held its XIII draw for “The largest promo in the country, buy and win 1,000 million prizes” at the Multiplaza branch. The prize was a voucher worth G. 10,000,000, which can be exchanged for appliances from the prestigious firm.

But this promo continues, because next Friday, February 4, the best part will come with the last draw, which, since it is the end of the promotion, the prize will be worth G. 50,000,000, so that a single winner can exchange it for appliances, thus fulfilling the premise that only Bristol rewards in a big way, as reported by the company.

The mechanism consists of making purchases for any amount and in any of the 56 Bristol branches throughout the country, customers access electronic coupons with which they participate in the weekly draws, which in this case will be the last one.

The promotion was launched on Monday, November 1, 2021 with the virtual participation of all purchases made until Monday, January 31, 2022, so there is still time to participate and, why not, to take the voucher for G. 50,000,000 to equip or renovate the home.

The home appliance company made available a total of more than G. 200,000,000 in redemption vouchers, which is complemented by automatically giving customers gift installment vouchers for a future purchase.

