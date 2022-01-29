La Jornada – Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck are nominated for the SAG Awards

New York., Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck received individual nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG, for its acronym in English), while Belfast Y coda they obtained nominations for the highest honor of the guild, the best cast.

The nominations were announced by actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson in an Instagram Live.

With Belfast Y coda (which includes the Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez), compete for the SAG for the best cast House of Gucci (the gucci house), Don’t Look Up (don’t look up) Y king richard (King Richard: A Winning Family). Notably they were left out of this category West Side Story (Love without barriers) by Steven Spielberg, which did receive a best supporting actress nomination for Ariana DeBose, and The Power of the Dog (the power of the dog) by Jane Campion. Campion’s film, however, received three individual nominations: for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are, along with DeBose and Dunst, Caitriona Balfe for Belfast, Cate Blanchett for Nightmare Alley (the alley of lost souls) and Ruth Negga for passing (Chiaroscuro).

Best Supporting Actor Nominees: Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar, Bradley Cooperby Licorice Pizza, Troy Kotsur by coda, Jared Leto by House of Gucci and Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination.

The Golden Globes, usually the kickoff party on the run up to the Oscars, barely rang this year. The winners were announced on Twitter during a private ceremony due to Hollywood’s boycott of the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association over diversity and ethics issues. The increase in omicron also caused the Critics Choice Awards to postpone their face-to-face gala. For the second year, the awards season went virtual.

The SAG nominations at least confirmed that the Academy Awards race includes big stars this year.

The nominees for best actor are Will Smith for king richard, Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington by The Tragedy of Macbeth (The tragedy of Macbeth), Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick… Boom!” and Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.

For the award for best actress Lady Gaga compete for House of GucciJessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Tammy Faye’s eyes), Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter (the lost girl), Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Jennifer Hudson for Respect (Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story).

The awards presented by the Screen Actors Guild are among the most trusted benchmarks of the Oscars. Rarely does a film or performance that was not nominated by SAG-AFTRA end up winning Academy Awards.

But last year, SAG and the Academy diverged more than usual. Only one of its award-winning actors, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah (Judas and the black messiah), also won the Oscar. The other SAG winners were Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis for the mother of the blues and Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari. Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 (The trial of the Chicago 7) won best cast, while Nomadland Chloé Zhao’s, which featured many non-professional actors and was not nominated for best ensemble, took home the Oscar for best picture.

That track record will give fans of Kristen Stewart hope (spencer), who was overlooked by the guild, as well as Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story).

While some have thrown their weight behind some of the year’s biggest blockbusters to give the Oscars a populist jolt, Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), dunes (Dune) Y No Time To Die (no time to die) received no major nominations from the Screen Actors Guild. But nevertheless, dunes Y No Time to Die they joined Black Widow (black widow), The Matrix Resurrections (Matrix Resurrections) Y Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings) in the doubles section.

The most popular television series of 2021 did get a lot of recognition. Squid Game Netflix was nominated for four SAG Awards, including Best Drama Series. The TV categories were also led by Succession from HBO (with four nominations including best dramatic series and best actor, for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox); ted lasso (five mentions including best comedy series) and The Morning Show (four nominations including best dramatic series).

The 28th Annual SAG Awards will be on February 27 and will air on TNT and TBS. The Academy Awards are scheduled for March 27.