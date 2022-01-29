La Jornada – ‘The Rock’ Johnson promises not to use more real weapons in his movies

The Angels. Hollywood star Dwayne rock Johnson vowed never to use real guns in his movies again after his friend and colleague Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a film set last month.

Johnson said he was “heartbroken” to learn of Halyna Hutchins’ death in Baldwin’s film rust, and that the tragedy made him rethink the use of firearms during filming through his company Seven Bucks Productions.

“We’ve lost a life,” the popular 49-year-old actor said late Wednesday at the premiere of his new Netflix movie, the comedy Red Notice, According to the magazine Variety.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without any lack of clarity, that in any film that we have going forward with Seven Bucks Productions – any film, any television show or anything that we do or produce – we will not use real weapons. at all,” Johnson added.

His production company will instead use rubber band guns and add any necessary firearm effects in post production. “We won’t worry about what it costs,” he said.

Hutchins died last month on a movie set in New Mexico when Baldwin’s prop gun went off. The bullet struck her and director Joel Souza, who was hospitalized and released.

Baldwin was issued a firearm marked “cold gun,” which is an industry term for a prop that is considered safe for use.

Johnson, a longtime friend of Baldwin’s, said he believed the time had come to make changes in the industry.

“As we move forward, I think there are new protocols and new security measures that we should take, especially after what has happened,” he said. “It sucks that it had to happen this way for us to wake up.”