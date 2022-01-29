Kourtney Kardashian deletes photo after facing Photoshop accusations

After what kim kardashian removed a photo for evidence of a Photoshop faux pas, her sister kourtney kardashian was forced to do the same.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story that showed her backside facing the camera, except her already bountiful bum looked way too big.

The image was captured and shared on Reddit (via Daily Mail), where fans had a commentary field day.

“What in what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke,” one posted.

“This is embarrassing,” agreed another.

“She really thought she would get away with it and everyone would be like, ‘Yeah, that’s the real Kourtney!'” read another response.

“At this point, the faulty photoshop must be intentional,” shared another.

While Kourtney’s apparent transformation issue was posted on her Story, making it easily removable, the Skims founder’s glaring mistake appeared on her grid within a series of photos. While many were busy calling her out on the obvious fall on her leg, one fan couldn’t help but wonder how she was able to delete a photo of her without having to repost the entire photo dump.

Can’t believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her photos out of many in one post. Because it was badly photoshopped!!! That photo is gone! I want that power.

Neither Kourtney neither kim they have publicly acknowledged mistakes, but are likely unfazed by the other events in their lives.

kim41, continues to deal with her estranged husband’s suggestion kanye-west that she had a second sex tape, while Kourtney she only focuses on life with her fiancé Travis Barker.