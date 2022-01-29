Kourtney Kardashian deletes photo after facing Photoshop accusations

After what kim kardashian removed a photo for evidence of a Photoshop faux pas, her sister kourtney kardashian was forced to do the same.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story that showed her backside facing the camera, except her already bountiful bum looked way too big.

