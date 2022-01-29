Kimberly Loaiza receives a special detail from Kris Jenner

The singer and influencer Kimberly Loaiza, in addition to being sweeping as one of the most important digital creators in Mexico and Latin America, her influence in the digital environment places her closer to rubbing shoulders with distinguished personalities of international entertainment.

Well, it is inevitable to imagine that with a huge number of followers, you will soon be able to take an international leap to work with more Spanish-speaking influencers or with more music producers or artists, as you have shown in your latest releases.

Recently, through her Instagram account, La Cuteness Mayor of content shared a story in which she made it clear that the brands of personalities at the height of The Kardashians are already contemplating her among the most influential influencers.

Well, he received a gift from the matriarch of reality TV stars, Kris Jenner, to the door of his home. This consists of a kit of Kris Jenner’s brand of cleaning products “Safely”, made from plants.

In said video, Kimberly Loaiza’s hand is seen opening the box that contains a couple of products and a card that says the following.

“Dear Kim,

we are very excited to share our product with you

Scented with our bespoke Safely fragrance and packed with plant-based active ingredients. Show us how you clean @getsafely @knsjenner #getsafely

Xo Kris and the Safely team.”