Kimberly Loaiza received a great gift from Kris Jenner

Kimberly Loaiza is already on the radar of the Kardashian family, check out the package that Kris Jenner sent her!

Kimberly Loaiza continues to establish herself as one of the most successful Latin American celebrities. In addition to being successful in the music industry with singles like Better alone Y we are no longer, the content creator is still considered one of the most influential YouTubers of the moment. The Older Cuteness has become so popular, even the Kardashian Jenner family has her in their sights.

Kimberly received a great gift from Kris Jenner

Through her Instagram stories, Kimberly boasted that she received a fantastic gift from the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner. It is a kit from the businesswoman’s brand of cleaning products, Safely, made from plants. The package included a personalized card that read as follows:

“Dear Kim, we are very excited to share our product with you. Scented with our bespoke Safely fragrance and packed with plant-based active ingredients. Show us how you clean.

XO and the Safely team.”

Did you imagine that Kimberly was going to be in contact with the most popular family in Hollywood? We would love to see a collaboration of the Mexican with the Kardashian family, and you?

