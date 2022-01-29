Kim Kardashian is richer than ever thanks to her brand SKIMS

Everything that surrounds the life of kim kardashian it becomes news. It doesn’t matter if it’s her bikini posing, her Photoshop blunders, any of her romantic dates with her current partner, Pete Davidson, or any of her family dramas with Kanye West. But this time we are not here to tell you anything that has to do with this, but that Kim has just broken her own business record with her lingerie clothing brand, SKIMS, doubling its value to a whopping $3.2 billion after a new round of fundraising, thus increasing his net worth at $600 million. In this way, Kim Kardashian has climbed a few positions in the ranking of the richest women in the world at 41 years old.

As reported by the Forbes media, on Wednesday it was learned that another 240 million dollars had entered the company after Kim Kardashian and her directors looked for new investors, which has raised the value of the company to 3,200 million dollars, compared to the 1,600 million estimated last April. In other words, Kim has achieved multiply by two the figures of SKIMS respect to what was stipulated in the beginning, thanks to the fact that its sales increased 90% last year.

The brand was launched in 2019 and began with shapewear underwear becoming all a ‘boom’ in the universe of celebrities. SKIMS garments have been modeled by ‘celebrities’ such as Kate Moss, Megan Fox and, of course, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family. Their success has been such that items from the SKIMS range even appeared at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics last year.

