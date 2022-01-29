Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson work well under stress, conquer the escape room

Kim Kardashian Y pete davidson they are showing that they can work well together in high pressure and stressful environments, no, no kanyeThe attacks of – acting in the escape room!

As we reported… Kim, Pete, khloe and a group of friends hit up a Los Angeles escape room on Wednesday after a Korean barbecue party. The folks at 60out Escape Room tell us that the group rented out the entire facility from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at a cost of $3,500.

They successfully played in the orphanage and time machine rooms; they all escaped in the allotted time… it was not an easy task.

Of course, escape rooms come with tons of pressure and stress, not to say Kim and Pete aren’t used to it, but it’s clearly a good sign in a budding relationship that seems to be getting more serious.

Our sources say that Pete has been spending as much time as possible with Kim on the West Coast lately, even booking gigs in Los Angeles to maximize his QT.

However, the relationship has hit rock bottom… thanks to Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

TMZ broke the story, sources connected to Pete tell us he received a series of calls from concerned mutual friends claiming Kanye was spreading a false rumor he is sick with AIDS.

A source close to Kanye calls the claims “nonsense,” but our Pete sources say it left the comedian and his friends disturbed and confused.

Source link