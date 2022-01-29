Khloe Kardashian posts a sensual photo in her Lamborghini and it goes viral

One of the members of the Kardashian clan decided to post an image above one of her incredible vehicles and it became a trend in seconds. Khloe wanted to show her body and dedicate a message to her ex-partner, but it went viral for an unusual reason. Swipe to find out!

With more than 217 million followers in Instagram it is rare that a post of khloe kardashian it does not go viral. Usually, these publications are famous because they show off their figure or are shown with their partner, Tristan Thompson, with whom they have had serious problems for a long time and it seems that they are about to separate.

On this occasion, the celebrity decided to share a series of photos of her on top of her Lamborghini and dedicated a message to her boyfriend, who would have been seen with another girl and he would have cheated on her again. The businesswoman and model tried to be news for the hint that she launched:

“Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies”

This was one of the many images that Khloe Kardashian published.

Unfortunately for her, the photo went viral for another reason that has nothing to do with the message or its physique. Everyone was shocked her hands in the first images. Not knowing if it was an editing problem or a deliberate “mistake”, but his limbs look exaggeratedly white and very long.

The photo that went viral in just seconds.

Social networks exploded with these images and they even compared their hands with Lord Voldemort’s., emblematic character of Harry Potter. some even they theorized that this mistake was made on purpose by the Kardashian to attract attention and that his message against Tristan Thompson reaches everywhere.

Social networks mocked Kim Kardashian.

If there is something that we highlight in Tork, it is the impressive vehicle with which it was photographed. If the Kardashians know anything, it is putting together their car collections that would be the envy of any lover of the automotive world. It is almost countless what each of the members of this clan have spent to have such cars.