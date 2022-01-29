Kendall Jenner teaches how to combine leggings with socks

shine leggings with socks is the new constant of street style of celebrities like Kendall Jenner. The natural businesswoman from Los Angeles has been seen on more than one occasion with an extremely sporty and relaxed aesthetic ready to inspire anyone. Looks with which one of the trends ugly most requested to date: the defense of leggings with tennis, adding the thicker socks and of pleasant texture of the wardrobe. The search for absolute comfort, over time, has turned out to be the favorite style gesture of those who know the most about fashion.

American model, Kendall Jenner has decided to challenge the aesthetic canons, because we would never have imagined that pieces like the aforementioned socks, previously used to walk around homes, would become one of the tricks most followed by lovers of the sector. The television personality has recently defended the classic black leggings, wearing a blank zip-up hoodie. She has completed the style with tennis shoes running with socks.

How to wear the leggings trend with socks like Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with a sporty look of leggings and sneakers with socks. Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

We may find ourselves facing one of the ugly trends that we will observe more in 2022. Knowing this, Kendall Jenner did not want to miss the opportunity to proclaim itself the greatest source of inspiration to wear leggings with socks in the coming seasons. Likewise, Hailey Bieber has been observed with her, wearing the same type of formula. However, the model has also worn an extremely eclectic and flattering construction made up of leggings, sweater and sneakers in different shades of green.