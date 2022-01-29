Kendall Jenner has the keys to wear leggings with socks

shine leggings with socks is the new constant of street style of celebrities like Kendall Jenner. The natural businesswoman from Los Angeles has been seen on more than one occasion with an extremely sporty and relaxed aesthetic ready to inspire anyone. Looks with which one of the trends ugly most requested to date: the defense of leggings with tennis, adding the thicker socks and of pleasant texture of the wardrobe. The search for absolute comfort, over time, has turned out to be the favorite style gesture of those who know the most about fashion.

American model, Kendall Jenner has decided to challenge the aesthetic canons, because we would never have imagined that pieces like the aforementioned socks, previously used to walk around homes, would become one of the tricks most followed by lovers of the sector. The television personality has recently defended the classic black leggings, wearing a blank zip-up hoodie. She has completed the style with tennis shoes running with socks.

How to wear the leggings trend with socks like Kendall Jenner











© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber with a sporty look of leggings and sneakers with socks.





We may find ourselves facing one of the ugly trends that we will observe more in 2022. Knowing this, Kendall Jenner did not want to miss the opportunity to proclaim itself the greatest source of inspiration to wear leggings with socks in the coming seasons. Likewise, Hailey Bieber has been observed with her, wearing the same type of formula. However, the model has also worn an extremely eclectic and flattering construction made up of leggings, sweater and sneakers in different shades of green.











© Photo: LESE/Stoianov/BACKGRIDUK

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in leggings and socks.





There are infinite combination possibilities to successfully defend said alliance and both personalities are clear about it. In this photograph, for example, Kendall Jenner Instead of opting for slipping into tennis shoes, she has opted for Ugg boots, an equally ideal choice to protect us from low temperatures and look comfortable in balance.

Analyzing in detail the bets of both models, one realizes that both Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner join their leggings to pieces of clothing cropped, In its great majority. However, those who are up to date with the trends who dominate the asphalt today, will know that such an act is usually associated with a common style error that is committed by wearing the garment in question.

Even so, the reality is that, as stated in the presentations for Spring-Summer 2022 of firms such as Burberry, Loewe or Saint Laurent we find ourselves at a time when leggings they may be counting on the sheer stylistic power to unseat pants. At least for now.