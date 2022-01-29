Kendall Jenner and the knitted vest with a waiting list

The knitted vest or the favorite trend of the street style

among the muses of ‘street-style’ Names of prestigious fashion consultants always stand out, but above all the most reputable are top models and celebrities. Assiduous to go from event to event, in each of their appearances they capture the attention of all the flashes and each of the outfits they wear are designed to the millimeter precisely to achieve this purpose.

Yesterday afternoon Kendall Jenner attended one of the presentations of the Oliver Peoples eyewear firm to support his friend and artist Fai Khadra’s collaboration on a collection with the brand. For the occasion, the model chose a style in which the fabrics were the real protagonists.

Leaving part of her legs uncovered and opting for black pointed toe boots below the knee, Kendall chose one of the trends that will hit the hardest this year thanks to the legacy that Miu Miu and other luxury fashion houses we were taught about the catwalks: a leather micro mini skirt. She paired this piece with a basic black perkins-neck sleeved lycra t-shirt that she layered over the garment that caught the most attention of his outfit, a beige knitted vest.

Knitted vest from Bec & Bridge.

The firm responsible for Kendall’s vest is Bec & Bridge and, although it is not yet for sale, it does already have one waiting list to be able to acquire it for 200 dollars from the month of April. It is a piece chosen by the stylist Dani Michelle with a cropped cut and knitted with loops. The black front buttons contrast perfectly with the rest of the silhouette and its two pockets slightly longer than the rest of the vest make this piece one of the most special in Kendall’s wardrobe.

Every time Kendall goes out, she teaches us a new style lesson, just like her friend and colleague. Hailey Bieber who also attended the event yesterday betting for a total look in which he repeated another of the great trends in fashion that constantly return among the most trendy winter trench coats: the Matrix-style leather trench coats.

Both thus demonstrated that fur is once again on the rise, but Kendall also confirmed that not only knit pants and cardigans are on the rise, but also vests, which can be ideal in any outfit.

