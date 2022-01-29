Kanye West launches against Kim Kardashian and threatens Pete Davidson

Despite being in a new relationship, Kanye West – whose legal name is now Ye – is not happy about the new relationship between his ex-wife, Kim Kardashianand SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Through his new song,’Eazy‘ – a collaboration with fellow rapper The Game – Ye references a car accident he was in in 2002 and thanks God he’s alive so he can “kick Pete Davidson’s ass”: “God saved me from that crash, just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps.

But that’s not all, well The rapper also launches against his ex-partner and criticizes the socialite’s method of raising his four children, North, Psalm, Saint and Chago, accusing her of doing nothing more than hiring babysitters.

“They cannot say that I do not put anything on the table when I am the table. (…) I love nannies, but a real family is better. The cameras are the ones that take care of the children, better stop giving yourself credit. (…) When you give them everything, they just want more. They are rebellious, they need discipline. rich kids, this is not your mother’s house, if you want something, get it”Ye expresses.

Kanye West explodes against Kim Kardashian for letting his children have social networks without his permission

Days after launching his collaboration with The Game, West returned to criticize the upbringing of Kim Kardashian for letting her eight-year-old daughter, North, have a TikTok account without her permission.

“My children will not be on TikTok without my permission.. They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories about the person I’m dating and whatever they want to do. I tell you directly, do not play with my children. It’s going to be all legal, it’s going to be all legal, baby.“, West said.

It is worth mentioning that the weekend Chicago celebrated his fourth birthday and West was not invited to the party, however, Travis Scott passed the address to Ye and he finally he was able to celebrate next to his daughter.