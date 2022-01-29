Justin Theroux Debunks Rumors About His Divorce From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux denied rumors about his divorce from Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Cindy Ord/NBC Handout via REUTERS)

Rumors have always surrounded the lives of Jennifer Aniston, and when her marriage to Justin Theroux came to an end, these flared up even more. For this very reason the actor clarified one of the versions that took more strength.

One of the many stories that came out in 2018, when the divorce of the then couple was announced, was that the desire of each one to live in different cities, had a lot of weight in their separation. However, in an interview for the magazine Esquire, the actor said that was not true.

“That’s a narrative that’s not true, for the most part.. Look, people create narratives that make them feel better or make things simpler for them. All that stuff like, ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That is not the case. It’s an oversimplification,” he said.

Despite all the rumors of conflict between the couple, they have actually remained friends and even celebrated Thanksgiving together in 2019.

The also producer confirmed that they have a great friendship (Photo: AP)

“I would say we are still friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We talk on FaceTime or send text messages”, he told the publication.

Theroux considered that their separation was very calm because they appreciate each other, such is the case that they are still happy with the friendship they have.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic breakup and we love each other. I am sincere when I say that I appreciate our friendship. We cannot be together and yet we bring each other joy and friendship. Plus she makes me laugh a lot. He is a funny person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in touch, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same of her.”

In addition to this, the actor pointed out that in relationships it is important to maintain that bond of love, even if it is about to end. This has helped him keep peace and reduce drama.

The pair have been in communication since their separation (Photo: File)

“I think when you get good at relationships, and here I am, single, if you love the person the same way you loved them in the relationship, you’d be better off loving them the same way coming out of the relationship,” he added.

Some days ago the british daily Mirror, brought out an article in which he revealed that sources close to the production of “Friends” confirmed that the 52 year old star would have taken advantage of the reunion to tell her classmates that she was very excited about have adopted a baby.

The newspaper expanded the information assuring that the actress would have adopted a Mexican girl from the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage, an entity that the interpreter has been helping for a long time.

The Sun He also offered details of the alleged reaction of his colleagues upon hearing the news. “They were all overjoyed when she told them, giving advice on parenting, which she said she would happily take once she settled down.”, added the source.

Aniston denied that she is in the process of adopting a baby (Photo: File)

But this whole story was denied by the actress herself. Aniston talked about many topics with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney and Matt LeBlanc during the recordings of the “Friends” television meeting, but never mentioned anything about the arrival of a baby in her life, reported the American site TMZ, who contacted the representatives of the actress.

“Rumors that Jennifer is in the process of adopting a baby are false and never happened”, a spokesperson for the star told the entertainment outlet.

KEEP READING:

Jennifer Aniston first referred to rumors that she would have adopted a girl

The “Friends” special has a confirmed recording date

Jennifer Aniston: the triumphant return of the woman who overcame all prejudice and overcame all storms