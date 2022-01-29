Julio César Chávez Jr. appeared with a Chapo Guzmán cap and criticism was unleashed (Video: @jcchavezjr / IG)

As is already a custom in the account of Instagram from Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the controversy revolved around him again due to his physical appearance, although this time it was directed at one of the clothes he wore, since he came out with a cap that bore the image of the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman Loera.

In addition to clearly showing the face of the Shorty, the photograph was adorned with a small side crown, as if it were idolatry to the criminal detained in the United States and who recently received confirmation of his life imprisonment.

In the lower part of the visor were the colors of Mexico along with its shield, an act prohibited by the Mexican Constitution by bringing printed two of the three patriotic labaros and being marketed, for which it received several criticisms throughout its transmission through the comments.

“Don’t see it”: Chávez Jr defended himself after receiving criticism for wearing a “Chapo” Guzmán cap (Photo: @jcchavezjr / IG)

The Son of the Legend He defended himself against criticism and argued that they should not pay attention to the “symbol of Shorty“, well He even dared to call him “mentally ill” to the comment that criticized him and sentenced with a “I do not have to explain to anyone.”

In the video, present on his Instagram profile @jcchavezjr, the boxer from Sinaloa invited his followers to see the flag or other elements that came out during the broadcast, reason why it did not want to enter more in controversy; however, at no time did he take off the cap.

“There’s nothing wrong. You don’t see the symbols or anything. Why don’t they tell me ‘oh you have Mexico’? You see something else because your head is sick. It’s your head”

(Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

Those were the first words that the 35-year-old boxer mentioned when he read the criticism for his cap, so he decided to ignore it and maintain his position that “there was nothing wrong” with wearing the cap with the image of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

“They are characters that are in different parts. I don’t have to give you explanations, but you have to see it that way for things to be better in Mexico or around the world, you have to be open,” he said. Chavez Jr..

He later added that the photo of Guzman Loera it was one more image that should not provoke hatred anywhere. “An image, a song cannot provoke anger or annoyance… It has nothing to do with it. Relax,” he said.

There is a link between Ovidio Guzmán and the “Chapo” family with Julio César Chávez Jr. (Photos: Archive // ​​Cuartoscuro)

Besides that El Chapo Y Chavez Jr. They are from Sinaloa, previously it was announced that there is another link between the boxer and members of the drug trafficking group headed by Loera, because thanks to his still wife, Frida Muñoz Román, there would be a close link with the Cartel.

Chavez Jr. has a stepdaughter with Frida. The girl is 16 years old and her name is Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz; however, the controversy falls on Frida Sofía’s father, who is Edgar Guzman Lopezson of Joaquin The Shorty Guzman.

Even if The Son of the Legend has served as the father of frida sofia, the boxer knows about the real family of his stepdaughter, so he recognized a certain closeness to the Guzmán family, which would now be commanded by Ovidio, one of the current leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and who is wanted by US authorities.

Despite the former world champion acknowledging his kinship, he asked not to be directly linked to the drug-trafficking family of Culiacan and explained that for his stepdaughter Frida Sofia it’s the only reason he relates to.

