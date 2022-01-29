Julia Roberts was not ‘Pretty Woman’; there were actresses before her

Pretty Woman or Pretty Woman has been one of the best romantic comedies of the nineties, but few know that the successful film that tells the Vivian’s story, a prostitute who finds love with a successful businessman, was not going to be starred by Julia Roberts.

Vivian, an attractive young woman who worked as a prostitute, found Edward (Richard Gere), who proposes to be his girlfriend for a week and in return would pay him; this story did not like other actresses who were on the list before Julia Roberts, so the role in the end fell to her.

No doubt the other actresses who let go of the role of Vivian regretted it, as Pretty Woman was the third highest grossing film of 1990 and Julia Roberts received her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress. What’s more, It earned her the Golden Globe in 1991, in the category of Best Actress.

Who were the other actresses?

In the late eighties, Julia Roberts was not as well known, despite her Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Steel Magnolias (1989), so she was not listed to be the lead in Pretty Woman.

Director Garry Marshall wanted meg ryan, but turned down the role; followed Diana Lane, but because of his schedules it was complicated. Molly Ringwald he didn’t want to because he didn’t feel good playing a prostitute.

TO michelle pfeiffer he did not like the tone of the plot, because at first the script was dark and cruel, it did not have a happy ending; while Winona Ryder Y Jennifer Connelly they looked very young.

It was thus that Julia Roberts got the role, but was fortunate that the script was modified at Disney’s request, so that in the end it would be all happiness between Vivian and Edward.

“My character would be pulled out of the car, the money would be thrown at her as payment for her services, and ‘Edward Lewis’ (Richard Gere) would drive away, leaving her in a dark, abandoned alley,” Julia said.

Richard Gere almost didn’t play Edward

Al Pacino, Burt Reynolds, Christopher Reeve and Daniel Day-Lewis were considered for the role of Edward.

Both Gere and Al Pacino were close to the role, but both turned down the lead; but nevertheless, Julia convinced Richard.

