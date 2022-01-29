Julia Fox compared to Kim Kardashian

After the stormy separation of Kanye West and the socialite Kim Kardashian, love seems to knock again at the doors of the rapper and businessman. During the prestigious celebration of Fashion Week in Paris, the famous put an end to the rumors and appeared hand in hand with the model Julia Fox, with whom he wasted laughter and a lot of glamour.

The 31-year-old model and her new boyfriend decided to combine themselves with Balenciaga signature denim outfits, they also wore leather looks and a detail that many noticed: the same Balenciaga mirror-effect boots that Kim Kardashian wore at the same event in 2016 and with which he set a trend.

But Fox ignores the comparisons and fully enjoys his new relationship. “She just wants to make Kanye happy,” a source told Hollywood Life. Another friend of the model also denied that she was an impersonator. She is her own consummate woman. Julia knows what she’s getting herself into by dating Kanye and the comparisons they’ll draw to her. She is a strong woman and that is why Kanye is so attracted to her.”

Despite the rapper making public his intentions to get his family back and marriage to Kim Kardashian, she has made it clear that she has turned the page and is focused on her new relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Peter Davidson. Kanye, for his part, has been linked to several models and more recently to Julia Fox, after the two met at a hotel in Miami and then at a romantic dinner in New York.

“She is not stressed by the outside noise and is looking forward to what can be created moving forward with Kanye,” the source close to Hollywood Life added. The rapper does not pay attention to the comparisons of his current partner with the socialite Kim Kardashian, mother of his four children. “Kanye is more open with Julia and it doesn’t seem important for him to talk about their relationship, and neither does she, apparently. She’s not fazed by any negative attention, she loves everything, and she and Kanye work really well together.”

According to Page Six, the model, however, would be in the middle of the fight between two of the rap performers. This after it was revealed that she had a secret affair with Drake, Kanye West’s archenemy, together a year before they started dating. Fox herself would have confessed to Kanye about the outings with Drake and the expensive gifts she received, including two Birkin bags, according to the American media. Drake was also related to the youngest of the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner, who is now expecting rapper Travis Scott’s second child.