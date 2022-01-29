Jorge Gutiérrez, former NBA player, will play for Dorados de Chihuahua

The player declared himself very happy to be back home with his family, and to be able to play with the Dorados, since he had previously been able to represent Chihuahua at the state and national level. He also said that the team received him very well as he knew most of his teammates and was very comfortable and grateful to the team’s coach Manolo Hussain.

Gutiérrez made his NBA debut with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014, becoming the fourth Mexican player with minutes in the best basketball in the world, in addition to the second from Chihuahua, after following in the footsteps of Eduardo Nájera.

The point guard played six playoff games, between 2014 and 2016 in the NBA. He also participated in a couple of seasons with the Nets, one more with the Milwaukee Bucks, in addition to the Charlotte Hornets. His best numbers came in the 2013-14 season, seeing action in 15 games. In the NBA he participated in 47 games, finishing with 2.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.

At the international level he played for European teams from Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany and Greece. So Jorge commented: “I have played in some places in the world and I can contribute that now that I arrive, training more I will contribute other things, but right now it is experience”.