Jonah Hill made it very difficult for Jennifer Lawrence on the set of ‘Don’t Look Up’

The movie “Don’t Look Up”, directed by Adam McKay, has become one of the most successful movies on Netflix in the last year. In addition, it has been praised by film critics as one of the most complex and best-produced comedies of the last decade.

Since the cast members were announced, the film promised to be a total and resounding success, since among the film’s protagonists are four Academy Award winners: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cate Blanchett. In addition, it has the special participation of Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande. This selection of stars exceeded the expectations of the public, who confirmed that this has been one of the most exceptional casts that a film has had in a long time.

But while this impressive cast turned out to be a hitactress Jennifer Lawrence has confessed that on set things were not so simple, since in an interview for ‘Vanity Fair’, Lawrence revealed that working with Jonah Hill was “Very, very difficult”.

“The character of Jonah, he is the son of the president, but also the Chief of Staff, which some might see as nepotism. And he is the worst. It was really, really hard to shoot with Jonah and not screw up take after take by laughing.” commented Lawrence, who plays astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky.

“Once we dedicated a whole day of filming to him improvising insults against me. It was incredible,” said the actress. In addition, she added that Jonah Hill has an impressive talent for improvisation, since he and “Meryl were the only ones who should do that kind of improvisation”, claiming that Hill “is a master of comedy”. PFor this reason, it’s no surprise that McKay chose Hill to star in the film’s second post-credit scene.

After seeing how a “Brontoroc” ends the life of President Orlean (Meryl Streep), a second scene appears where Jason Orlean (Jonah Hill) miraculously emerges from the rubble produced by the “end of the world”. Dismayed, he calls out for his mother, and having no answer, pulls out his cell phone to tell his followers that he is the only survivor on Earth. “Don’t forget to like and subscribe”, he ends the scene. The character played by Hill is a representation of human stupidity, condemning humanity to survive with a terrible specimen.

Likewise, Jennifer Lawrence commented on what was the “most important” thing that the public should understand about the film: “Stop handling information the way we do now, truth and science and then politics, or else you know, the personal feelings involved, “said the actress. Furthermore, she added that “we should all be on the same page of, you know, taking care of our planet and taking care of humanity. World peace would be my hope”, concluded the protagonist of “The Hunger Games”.