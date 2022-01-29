Johnny Depp will return to the cinema in 2022: he will be Louis XV of France

After two years without filming, since “The Minamata Photographer”, Johnny Depp returns to the cinema with a new project.

Johnny Depp will play Louis XV in a new film about the king who ruled the destiny of France for 59 years. The film will be directed by Maiwenn, responsible of police Y monroy (my king), who also reserved a role: will give life to the countess Jeanne duBarry, the last mistress of the monarch known as the Good-Aimé.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This film implies Depp’s return to the cinema since 2020: his last job was The Minamata Photographer, film about the life of the war reporter W. Eugene Smith, which was released in the United States, in very few theaters, in December 2021.

“The Minamata Photographer”: the last film that Johnny Depp starred in, in 2020.

After the complaints of gender violence made by his ex-wife, the also actress Amber Heard, Depp’s career entered a sort of limbo, and his role in the franchise was even canceled fantastic animals (Fantastic Beasts) from Warner Bros., in which he played Gellert Grindelwald. His role passed to Danish Mads Mikkelsen in the next installment Dumbledore’s secrets. With Hollywood turning its back on him, Depp turns to other lands to look for new projects, and this is how this proposal comes from France.

The role of Johnny Depp in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise Gellert Grindelwald passed to the Dane Mads Mikkelsen. (Warner Bros.)

According Variety, the biopic about Louis XV does not have a title yet and only some details about the filming that will begin in July have been released: “It will take place for three months in emblematic places in Paris, mainly in the Palace of Versailles.” The publication also speculated that Depp will have to start taking French classes for the role, since “unless the Maiwenn be filmed in English, which is unlikely, this role as Louis XV will require Depp to work on his French.”

Louis XV went from being the king well loved by his subjects to lose his popularity due to corruption in public dealings and the intrigues of the number of lovers he had. His reign lasted from 1715 (he was five years old, and he took office with a regent) until 1774, when his death from smallpox sparked a celebration in the streets of Paris. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and the company originally from Paris, Why Not Productions from Gregoire Sorlat.

Johnny Deep faces his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in court, for allegations of gender-based violence against her and defamation against him. (Getty Images)

Shortly before filming, in April, Depp will appear in court. In March 2019 he sued his ex-wife for a post on Washington Post in which he claimed to have suffered gender violence: Depp demanded USD 50 million in compensation for the moral and labor damages that that complaint implied. But Heard sued him in turn. The two cases will be resolved in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Discovery channel will present a two-episode documentary, Johnny vs. Amber, in which the two actors will give their respective versions of what happened during their relationship.

KEEP READING:

Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, you already have a new project in hand

Vikings: Valhalla: more seasons of the spin off would already be planned

As We See It: the daily lives of three young people who reflect what it is like to live with autism