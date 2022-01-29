Johnny Depp reappears online in a Dior ad and the networks exploded

After several months of being out of the public eye, Johnny Depp has resurfaced online again and takes all the support of the fans. The actor stars in the new ad for Sauvage, the Dior fragrance that has Depp as the brand’s representative.

In the last few hours, the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean stars “Conversations with Craftsmen: Game of Notes“, a video in which he can be seen exchanging with François Demachy, Dior’s fragrance creator. Hosted by journalist Laurianne Melierre, you can see Depp and Demachy talk about creative processes and exchange experiences. In addition, the video anticipates that the first of other meetings, since at the end it reads “more to come”.

Johnny Depp for Dior

After the appearance of the video, the depp fans have praised the Dior brand for siding with the actor. It must be remembered that the interpreter was removed from his participation in the franchises of fantastic animals from Warner Bros.and of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney.

The studios’ decision came hand in hand with the media repercussions of their Divorce from actress Amber Heard, who described herself as a survivor of domestic violence, implying that Depp would have engaged in a violent attitude towards her. This situation unleashed a strong battle between the followers of both actorswho have transferred their confrontation to social networks and have threatened to boycott the respective projects of Depp and Heard.

“From now on, I would like to see new Dior content presented by Johnny Depp at least once a week, just to see Johnny trying on perfume, playing guitar, hearing him speak French and especially to see him smile,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan also wrote on thanks to the brand for supporting the actor and “don’t believe what the media is trying to make us believe, but believe the evidence.”

This whole situation has even put the Warner Bros. studio in the middle of the dispute, as many fans have criticized the studio for firing Depp and keeping Amber Heard in her role in Aquaman.