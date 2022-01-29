Johnny Depp, painter: the pirate overcomes fear and will sell NFT works

Actor, producer, screenwriter, musician… and also painter. Johnny Deppthe “fetish actor” of Tim Burton and the man who gave life to the brave Jack Sparrow in the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanfinally managed to overcome the fear of showing his works and will sell them in NFT. “Never fear the truth” is the title of the project launched with portraits of his famous friendswhich has its own website and started promoting itself on social networks.

“For many years I limited myself to not painting or showing paintings,” he confesses in a video made by the production company Pantheon. Because the idea of ​​making it or being successful, being successful in one field and then using that to push something completely different… I was scared of that. I had too much respect for art to try to get into that world just because people know me as an actor. I didn’t like that, it didn’t sit well with me.”

Johnny Depp tells what motivated him to exhibit his work, in a video made by the production company Pantheon

The 11,111 works created as Non-Fungible Tokenstechnology associated with blockchain which is revolutionizing art market, are digital versions of paintings made with vibrant colors from photographic references. They will include portraits of “dear friends” such as director Burton, the late actor Heath Ledger, Hunter S. Thompson, and Elizabeth Taylorof his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, of an old family dog ​​and a self-portrait.

Portrait of the late actor Heath Ledger Stephanie Pfriender Stylelander

A portion of the proceeds from sales will go to support Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital UK and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “After so many years of limiting myself, of not allowing myself to show anything I’ve painted -although I painted for many years and always stayed with that- I think now is a very good time to embrace fear or whatever and show it” Depp says in the aforementioned video.

Johnny Depp in his workshop, as shown by the site neverfeartruth.com Nathaniel Goldberg

Everything indicates that the moment to which he refers has a lot to do with the transformation of the market driven by NFT technology, which allows artists to sell their works directly and even collect commissions each time they are resold thanks to the so-called “contracts”. smart”.

The boom in appealing to these digital certificates that guarantee originality, authenticity and the character of a unique piece was unleashed last year, since a digital collage was auctioned at Christie’s in March for 69.3 million dollars and turned the American designer Mike Winkelmann – better known as beeple-, in the third most sought-after living artist in the world.