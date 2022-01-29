Johnny Deep and a blow to Amber Heard: what happened?

A New York judge has ordered the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to present documents proving that he received a donation from actress Amber Heard as part of the settlement she made to divorce fellow actor Johnny Depp.

The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May for the ACLU to hand over documents they have requested, and have refused, to prove that Heard kept his promise to split the $7 million she received as part of her divorce in 2016, as she claims.

