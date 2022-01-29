Johnny Deep and a blow to Amber Heard: what happened?

A New York judge has ordered the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to present documents proving that he received a donation from actress Amber Heard as part of the settlement she made to divorce fellow actor Johnny Depp.

The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean filed a petition in the New York Supreme Court last May for the ACLU to hand over documents they have requested, and have refused, to prove that Heard kept his promise to split the $7 million she received as part of her divorce in 2016, as she claims.

According to the divorce agreement, she he would donate the money to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Depp wanted to know this information to use it in the defamation complaint worth 50 million dollars filed against Heard, after she wrote an editorial on domestic violence in the Washington Post in 2018 alluding to her relationship with the actor.

Heard stated that she has not “been dishonest” with her donations to the ACLU and Children’s Hospital, detailing that she had said she would pay those $7 million back over 10 years.

Today Judge Arthur Engoron gave way to 23 of the 24 requests made by the 58-year-old actor in the motion, so the civil rights organization you will have to present the evidence of the contribution made by Heard, according to the Daily Mail.

What the judge refused to grant was the request for documents related to the actress’s role as an “ambassador” for the ACLU.

According to the decision, “the ACLU has failed to show that the information requested is completely irrelevant” and orders that ccomply with the claims “With the exception of documents related to Heard’s role as a brand ambassador for the ACLU,” the newspaper further notes.