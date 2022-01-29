JJ Macías will report with Chivas; Getafe finished it

The Mexican ended his loan in Spain; Kansas City in MLS is also interested.

Video: JJ Macías is finished by Getafe, he must report with Chivas although another club wants him

JAN. 28. 2022

The reporter from TUDN, Écik López, was able to confirm that Getafe Y Chivas terminated the transfer of Jose Juan Macias and now the player will have to report to the Herd next week.

WHAT ARE JJ MACÍAS’ OPTIONS?

CHIVAS

The Guadalajara wants the 22-year-old striker to strengthen the team from Marcelo Michel Leano at Shout Mexico C22, but the option will depend on the meeting that Ricardo Peláez has with Macias on his return to Mexico.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY

The MLS team is interested in acquiring the services of JJ Macias to supply Alan Pulido, that he will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury. The offer would be agreed as a loan with an option to buy at the end of the year.

CSKA MOSCOW

“We are in contact with CSKA. (Macías) is looking for a great club and we think that CSKA is definitely a place where he can score a lot of goals.

“If the conditions are good, we believe that José Juan could score a lot of goals for CSKA. He is the greatest talent who has scored more than 50 goals at such a young age,” said the agent for the portal. SportsExpress.