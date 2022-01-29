Jennifer Lopez’s sensual jacket that set a trend on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez She is a fashion reference and confirms it again in each publication she makes on social networks, where she garners thousands of likes. A few days ago, she shared a photo with a sensual jacket that generated sighs and, without a doubt, is one of the trends of the moment on Instagram.

Not only is she multifaceted in her career, but she sets trends every time she goes out in public and only she knows how to wear the looks better than anyone else. It was Jennifer Aniston herself who revealed, in an interview, that she admires how the singer poses on red carpets with that intense look that steals all the cameras.

Her style is bold, sensual and provocative, as she knows how to highlight her curves and doesn’t need stylists to know which clothes suit her best. At 52 years old, Jennifer Lopez She looks better than ever and feels very comfortable with her body, which she constantly boasts to her more than 190 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez’s jacket that is trending

“With jacket or without jacket?”, Says the publication in which she is seen with a leather look that exceeded half a million likes. This jacket It is black fitted with flaps and large pockets, and a belt that adjusts the garment below, which gives it an urban touch, but rocker at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez’s sensual jacket. Source: Instagram @jlo.

The outfit was completed with a bodice-style crop top that is also made of black leather and has an opening in the front, one of the trends of the moment, and crosses at the neck, which at first glance looks like a bikini. For the lower part, he used very light white cloth pants and added several necklaces with charms.

Jennifer Lopez premiered “Marry Me”, a film in which he stars alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson. In the official images it was known that one of her outfits for her character was a dress by the Italian designer Giambattista Valli, one of her favorites and, in Latin America, everyone is already waiting to see her again in the cinema . Would you like to see it?