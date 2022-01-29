Jennifer Aniston: secrets, pressure and demands behind the formula of eternal youth

“Friends – The Reunion”

The networks, always ruthless, gave their verdict as soon as the advances of the reunion began to circulate: the 17 years that have elapsed since the last episode of friends they are only really seen in their male leads. Around the world, fan posts say that David Schwimmer (54, Ross) has a double chin –and some botox for the occasion–, which matthew perry (51, Chandler) bears the mark of the excesses and addictions of that time on his face and in every word he utters –although he blames dental surgery for that–, and that even the heartthrob of the sitcom, Matt LeBlanc (53, Joey), left his gray hair and gained so much weight, that some media ironically changed his name to “Fat Le Blanc”.

They are older than them, but time seems to have passed more slowly for Courtney Cox (56, Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (57, Phoebe), or at least it shows that the effort to stop it has paid off, some comments point out. However, the universal trend since People magazine published the first photo of the group that finally returned to Warner Studio 24 last night, is Jennifer Aniston. At 52, her Rachel could pick up the series today exactly where she left off on May 6, 2004, with viewers noticing any continuity issues. The opinions about the most famous of the casting stars and the only one who managed to impose his name over that of his character are unanimous: “He found the formula for eternal youth”; “It’s the same”; “Everyone grew old except her”; “She looks like her friends’ daughter.”

They also say an irrefutable truth: this meeting “shows everything there is to know about how gender and age are treated in Hollywood, where women are not allowed to age”. Would it have been possible to see the six together again if the ones who acknowledged receipt of these almost two decades were the girls who served as a model for an entire generation? Would the reunion make the same sense if Aniston was not yet a model – and the face of brands like SmartWater, Aveeno, Emirates Airlines, Elizabeth Arden, Living Proof, and the Vital Protein collagen line – precisely because she seems to have the secret to looking 20 years younger?

Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes in 2020 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Part of that secret is not so hard to guess: the actress of My girlfriend Polly has a net worth of US$300 million to invest in beauty and anti-aging treatments. But it is also true that his former castmates also became rich; Cox has $150 million, Perry $120, Schwimmer $100, Kudrow $90, and LeBlanc $80.. The genetics may be different, but the pressure is not the same either. Nor his way of dealing with her, of course.

Cox, for example, admitted a few years ago on the reality show running wild: “Growing old was not the easiest thing for me. I spent it trying to beat time, like in a race. Until I realized that you can’t. But it is very difficult, because there is pressure to maintain the image that does not depend only on fame, it is only for being a woman “. Who for ten seasons was Monica Geller regrets some surgeries that made her look “fake”. “Everything falls down, and I was desperately trying to avoid it. But faces need movement, especially if you have thin skin, like me”, he explains, and assures that to reverse this effect he let the fillers he had dissolve and today he only resorts to non-invasive treatments, such as laser. “I am as natural as I can be and I feel better. I think I’m more like the person I was. Or so I hope.”

Kudrow, on the other hand, admits to only one painful plastic surgery: at 16, when he had a nose job. “In my head, I went from horrible to not so horrible. I did it one summer before I changed schools so new people I met wouldn’t know how ugly I was before.”, he told in 2013. At that time he also confided that, in the first years of the show, he looked “huge as a mountain” next to his castmates, and while his Phoebe was shown to be very far from those earthly concerns, outside of fiction he lived undergoing rigorous diets. For her, however, the years gave her security and a kinder relationship with her body. “Okay, yes, I’m the biggest, the biggest of the group! What’s wrong with that? –he told The Sun– I’m terrified of botox, fillers and surgeries. It doesn’t mean I’ll never do it, but it scares me. And I think we’re all prettier when we can smile.”.

The cast of “Friends” in 1995 (Credit: Ron Davis / Getty Images)

Owner of one of the most recognizable smiles in Hollywood, Aniston could not agree more with her friend. She once said that, of all her beauty routines, the fundamental one was “laugh, sleep well, and spend 20 minutes a day in the sun to recover vitamin D, but always with sunscreen”. Nor did he ever attribute any credit to facial fillers or botox: “I’m not saying I haven’t tried them, just that they look ridiculous on me.”

What tactics did she reveal in countless articles, largely thanks to the products that choose her as an ambassador? The most repeated, perhaps because SmartWater is one of its longest-standing contracts, is to hydrate (“Water, water, water”). The Emmy and Golden Globe winner for Best Actress for her role as Rachel drinks four 650ml bottles of mineral water a day. At the same time, avoid alcohol, “which dries the skin”.

He also said that non-invasive treatments are carried out, such as facial electrostimulation –which he describes as “gymnastics for the face”–, radiofrequency, Thermage and brief laser peels, “but not the ones that leave you like a peeled tomato”, He says. Named by People as the Most Beautiful Woman in the World in 2016, at 47 years old, she does not lie about her luck: “My dad is 100% Greek,” she told Yahoo!Beauty at the time, “he’s over 80 and barely has any wrinkles. My grandmother died at 95 and she hardly had any.”

Mathew Perry and Courtney Cox today

Some of their care and cleaning routines are not too far from those of the rest of the mortals. She has washed her face every day since she was a teenager with Neutrogena facial soap. Then she puts on Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer (of course, you pay her millions to say this), with SPF 15. Her tip: “I usually mix it with sunscreen 30 first. Psychologically, it doesn’t make me feel like I’m sunscreen. putting layers and layers of cream.”

Sundays are her day at the spa: “I do a good facial scrub, I put on a mask, and then a moisturizer. I leave it on overnight and when I wake up my skin is radiant and smooth.” As he told several times, he does three weekly exfoliations to keep his skin free of impurities. It seems to work.

Thanks to Courteney Cox, she became a fan of the infrared sauna: “She has a folding one that changed my life. It’s like a little igloo. It serves to rejuvenate cells and eliminate toxins. I use it a couple of times a week right after I work out.” Because, of course, not everything is sleeping and sunbathing. To stay in shape, his base is yoga, but to that he adds what he calls “a trifecta: 15 minutes of cycling, 15 of running, and another 15 of cross-training, to make a shock”.

Jennifer Aniston at the USA SAG Awards in 2020 (Credit: EFE / EPA / David Swanson)

Jen starts the day with a glass of warm lemon juice. Afterwards, he almost always has a protein shake or half an avocado with two egg whites for breakfast. “I put a little coconut oil on it. And sometimes cereal with a banana, or oatmeal with egg whites, depending on the training routine,” he says. In addition to that, she adds hydrolyzed collagen – she has been the creative director of Vital Protein since 2020 – every morning: “I add the powder to coffee or smoothies to strengthen hair, nails and improve skin.”

When he’s on set, he always has healthy snacks like hard-boiled eggs, low-fat cheese sticks, or vegetable soups. And her favorite lunch is tuna, cucumber, and lentil salad. Diet is one of your keys to glowing skin. “Eat good fruits and vegetables, less fried foods… everything fried is terrible and sodas too! I eat almost exclusively fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and water”, she told Women’s Health.

In 2017, she entrusted Vogue with the best beauty trick she learned over time: “I think that, over the years, everything became easier and easier. Less is more, less makeup, less scandal, more naturalness. I realized that every time I try to get a weird hairstyle, or change the routines with which I take care of my skin, or make-up, everything becomes more complicated for me.”

It’s a mystery why this eternal “America’s sweetheart”, who since 2001 has been among the highest paid actresses in the industry, is asked so little about how she became a global brand – according to Forbes she is one of the celebrities whose faces they sell the most–, or for the success of the production company Echo Films, which he created with Kristin Hahn –responsible, for example, for the acclaimed Cake (2014) and The morning show (2019)–. Or perhaps the reasons are not different from those that have made that during each of those last 20 years, without exception, the media has systematically speculated on her alleged pregnancies. Something they did not stop doing after, in 2016, she herself deciphered the reasons in an open letter published by The Huffington Post, in which she declared: “Record this, I’m not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I am sick of the sport of scrutiny of women’s bodies that occurs daily under the guise of ‘journalism’. […] If I am some kind of symbol, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which, as a society, we view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, friends, and colleagues. The objectification to which we subject women is absurd and disturbing. The way the media portrays me is a reflection of how we see women in general, and how we measure them against distorted standards of beauty.”

Jennifer AnistonInstagram

Behind that look, Aniston argued, there was a collective agreement. And a message to all girls everywhere: “It’s telling them that they’re not pretty or worthy of attention if they’re not incredibly skinny, if they don’t look like the supermodel or the actress on the cover of the magazine. It is about perpetuating this vision that dehumanizes women, focusing only on their appearance to the limit of transforming it into a sport. ‘Are you pregnant?’ ‘Are you eating too much?’ ‘Did he let himself be?’ ‘Is your life and your marriage faltering because the camera detected that you are physically imperfect?’”

If anything, Jennifer’s ageless perfection that the world admires today still speaks volumes about what we, as a society, expect from women. His greatest revenge is having known how to take advantage of it. For her, the years may not be noticeable, but they were not in vain. As she said when accepting the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in The morning show, “there were 20 years of a lot of work, some falls, and a lot of growth”.

