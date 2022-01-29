Jennifer Aniston Recovers an Iconic Garment from Rachel’s Wardrobe at ‘Friends’ Reunion

In classic black and with a daring body tied around the neck. Jennifer Aniston has recovered the style that catapulted her as one of the best dressed on screen. Rachel, his character in Friends, has returned this Thursday in the reunion of the legendary gang of friends through two impeccable looks.

The interpreter has opted for the occasion for a set in black that contrasted with her layered blonde hair. It is her fetish color, even today. Aniston wears it in ball gowns for the red carpet, for her television appearances in The Morning Show and to attend interviews and photo sessions.





In fact, the actress wears two outfits during the already successful reunion of Friends on HBO. The first less formal but a tribute to the dressing room of Rachel It has consisted of a sleeveless top with a high neck, skinny pants and brown boots.

Rachel Green style Gtres / NBC

The second, much more formal, takes him to the “final act” of the show, the reunion before the live audience. It is a jumpsuit, classic and daring in equal parts, that ties at the neck and is characterized by a pronounced neckline. Although it has not transpired who signs the piece, there are many versions of the garment on the current market. Zara, Asos, Zalando. Each brand has its version of this timeless essential with which Jennifer Aniston, or rather Rachel, has set a trend again.