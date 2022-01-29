Jennifer Aniston confesses that she stole clothes from ‘Friends’ and still wears them

The ‘Friends’ reunion, which premiered on HBO at the end of May, is still going strong. The reunion of the actors of the legendary series of the 90s in a special program to remember the old days revealed many details, such as the scenes in which he was still emotional Courtney Cox or the fear you expressed Jennifer Aniston that this would be the last episode that would bring all the protagonists back together.

However, this has not been entirely the case. Shortly after the successful reunion, precisely james cordenthe host of the event that cost so much to hold because it had to be postponed several times due to the pandemic, has reunited the entire cast in your own space, ‘The Late Late Show’one of the most popular programs in the US since its premiere in 2015. The six protagonists of ‘Friends’ participated in their famous and fun Carpool Karaokea ‘sketch’ in which Corden drives with the guest or guests, and there they explain anecdotes and even perform a song using alternative instruments (or not).

It was during this new meeting that Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she had been the one more garments had been left from the locker room and that even from time to time he still wore those clothes from when he played Rachel. “And I keep wearing it! I would go to Monica’s shelf and steal from her”, she explains between laughs after being pointed out by her colleagues as the one who had kept the most clothes. “She still has many shoes and outfits,” added her companion.

“I always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke,” says Cox emotionally during the ride. In the end, they arrive at the set, whose set Aniston says is the same, and Corden asks them who the best friends were. And, although at first Schwimmer points to Perry, they all ended up pointing at each other to show the humor that united them and still unites them.

The video in the car, of just over 10 minutes, could serve as a climax to the meeting special. As can be seen on YouTube, where it is posted, it begins with Corden heading to Stage 24 at Warner Bros. studios before he supposedly kicks off the meeting. One by one all the protagonists go up, first Courtney Cox Y Lisa Kudrowlater Matt LeBlanc Y Jennifer Anistonand finally David Schwimmer Y matthew perry.

The cast of Friends singing “I’ll Be There for You” in a mini-Carpool Karaoke staged by James Corden at Warner Bros. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/7vnr3AOYAd – Pedro J. García (@fuertecito) June 17, 2021

When everyone is there, they begin to sing the iconic ‘I’ll be there for you’, by The Rembrandts, the theme song for the series, with claps. Corden can then be seen strolling around the Friends sets to recreate famous moments from the series, like when she climbs onto an ultra-comfortable couch similar to the one Chandler and Joey enjoyed in an episode.