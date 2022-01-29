Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reveal their crush on ‘Friends’

The following contains spoilers for “Friends: The Reunion.”

“Will you let me ask what I would consider a cheeky question?” host James Corden tells the cast of “Friends” during the much-anticipated reunion special for the beloved sitcom, premiering Thursday on HBO Max. “It’s impossible. not realizing and seeing that all of you are young, good-looking, attractive, successful actors. It’s inconceivable to me that there might not be any off-screen romances.”

As the six friends look around, Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel Green) stares wide-eyed as David Schwimmer (who played her on-again, off-again love interest Ross Geller) looks at her before breaking the silence.

“The first season I fell so much in love with Jen,” reveals Schwimmer, with Aniston adding that the feelings were mutual.

“At some point we were both in love with each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer continues. “And we never crossed that line. We respect it.”

“When we had breaks from rehearsal, there were times when we would cuddle on the couch,” she adds. “We’d lay down with a spoon and fall asleep on the couch…and I kept thinking, how did everyone not know we were in love with each other?”

Matthew LeBlanc, who played Joey on the show, says, “We knew it. We knew for sure.”

For the series that came in “We were on a break!” In the cultural lexicon, it may be the biggest news of the long-overdue reunion, which was filmed over two days in April after being postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Bright, executive producer of “Friends,” told The Times that rumors and suspicions floated around the set regarding Schwimmer and Aniston’s mutual attraction, but that ultimately they were all living vicariously through their relationships. characters. But not everyone was in on it: David Crane, the “Friends” co-creator, said he didn’t know about the crush at the time, though he admitted it was fun to learn about it.

Cox said it was probably for the best that the relationship between Schwimmer and Aniston didn’t work out, in case the couple broke up during filming. Although Aniston speculated that Rachel and Ross, who ended up together in the series finale after she got off the plane to Paris, are probably now married with children.

The question about Schwimmer and Aniston’s crush was previously planned by Ben Winston, the “Friends” reunion director, who met the cast via Zoom before taping the special. Schwimmer told Winston there was something he and Aniston had never talked about before, but he wasn’t sure he wanted to talk about it. And neither did she, after she asked Aniston about it.

Winston then fed the question about the “handsome and successful” cast to Corden, who did so without knowing he was expecting the answer, hoping to provoke a reaction.

“You can see that David and Jen are a little bit like, ‘Shall we answer this? Oh what the hell, let’s do it,” Winston told The Times. arc [entre sus personajes] through a really different lens.”

The meeting aired a scene from season 2, a turning point for Rachel and Ross’ relationship, where they share their first kiss in a coffee shop. But it was also a significant moment for the actors.

“Honestly, I remember once saying to David, ‘It’s going to be a bummer if the first time you and I kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Aniston said. “We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

We asked Aniston if she ever thought she’d share her crush with the public, and her response was much shorter than an 18-page letter: “I think we shared the perfect amount on the special, so I’ll leave it at that. “

Times staff writer Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.