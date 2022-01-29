Jeans with a blazer: How to combine them in the style of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner imposes again its minimalist style with jeans. The businesswoman and model went out today for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles with a maxi blazer cleverly combined with a white shirt buttoned at the neck.

Kendall Jenner, who is not afraid to set trends, wore a white t-shirt under the shirt. Although what caught our attention the most were his light, washed jeans, in perfect contrast to his forceful square-toe boots. As expected, she paired this look with one of her favorite bags from The Row.

How To Wear Jeans With A Kendall Jenner-Style Blazer And Heels

Kendall Jenner. Photo: Courtesy.

This look, so simple, serves as inspiration and is the result that we would obtain when looking for the style of French girls on the Internet. His outfits blazer oversized, combined with jeans and heels It looks like something out of a stock photo of Jane Birkin (although a current photo of the French artist would do just as well).

Recall that last July, Birkin wore jeans with a white button-down shirt at the Cannes Film Festival. Although it could also be that this look was inspired by the daughters of Birkin: Charlotte Gainsbourg or Lou Doillon (also style icons) who know perfectly how to wear a oversized blazer with high heels and jeans.

Kendall’s own style twist? Without a doubt, her square toe boots that make her look more avant-garde than ever.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com