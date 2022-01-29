Jason Statham’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Jason Statham He was born in Shirebrook (Derbyshire, England) on July 26, 1967. Model, former diver and British film actor. Famous and known for his roles in movies about adventure Y action becoming one of the most outstanding of these years in the genre.

In the recognition section, we highlight his nomination as Best Comedy Actor for Spy in the Film Critics Awards and his other nomination to best villain for Fast & Furious 7 in the Teen Choice Awards.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

The mercenaries

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and FlixOlé

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Year 2010

Director: Sylvester Stallone

IMDb Score: 6.5

Performed by S.Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Eric Roberts, Steve Austin, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger Y David Zayas. More of $274 million raised from a budget of $80 million. As a curiosity, they say that the final script for the film cost Sylvester Stallone more of 100 erasers.

Bonus track

Tied at 6.5 we find another 7 feature films that we detail below:

Safe (2012) playing the role of Luke Wright Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) playing the role of Deckard Shaw Homefront (2013) playing the role of Phil Broker London: Dark Obsession (2005) playing the role of Bateman Mean Machine (Play Hard) (2001) playing the role of Monk Cellular (2004) playing the role of Ethan Chaos (2005) playing the role of Det. Quentin Conners

The Mechanic

Platform: VIX, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Year 2011

Director: Simon West

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Jason Statham Y Ben Foster. More of $62 million grossed at the box office on a budget. It is a remake of the 1972 film of the same name and starring charles bronson.

Tied on points we also find Fast & Furious 8 (2017) in which Jason Statham Interpret the paper of Deckard Shaw Y The Expendables 2 (2012) with Jason playing Lee Christmas.

transporter

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Year 2002

Director: Louis Leterrier and Corey Yuen

IMDb Score: 6.8

Starring J.Jason Statham, Shu Qi, François Berléand Y Matt Schulze. more than 43 million dollars raised from a budget of $21 million. This is the first of the 4 that completed the saga: Transporter 2 (2005), Transporter 3 (2008) Y The Transporter Legacy (2015) which was the first of the saga without 20th Century Fox nor JJason Statham as protagonist.

Crank: Poison in the blood

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 28 minutes

Year: 2006

Director: Brian Taylor and Mark Neveldine

IMDb Score: 6.9

Starring Jason Statham, Amy Smart, Efren Ramirez Y Dwight Yoakam. $43 million raised from a budget of $12 million. As curiosities of the feature film, did you know that the hiccups suffered by the character of Amy Smart While chev explains the reality of their relationship were not faked? The hiccup was real.

spies

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Year: 2015

Director: Paul Feig

IMDb Score: 7.0

Interpreted by Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne, Jason Statham, Miranda Hart, Allison Janney, Bobby Cannavale Y Jude Law. More of $235 million grossed at the box office from a budget of $65 million. We highlight your 2 Golden Globes and the 2 awards for best comedy Y Melissa McCarthy What best comedy actress in the Critics Choice Movie Awards. Jason Statham was nominated for best Actor in the Critics Choice Movie and also in the Evening Standard British Film Awards. The feature film had other nominations and awards of different consideration.

The Italian Job

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes

Year 2003

Director: F. Gary Gray

IMDb Score: 7.0

Interpreted by Mark Wahlberg, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Donald Sutherland, Seth Green Y Mos Def. More of $176 million raised worldwide from a budget of $60 million. It is a remake of the 1969 film starring Michael Cain. As a curiosity of the feature film, did you know that they had to modify a law to allow the recording of the scene by motorboat? By law, you are not allowed to drive faster than five miles per hour in certain traffic zones. Venice.

Fast & Furious 7

Platform: Microsoft Store, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Year: 2015

Director: James Wan

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges Y Jason Statham. A true blockbuster at the box office, collecting more than 1 worldwide$516 million Starting from a budget of $190 million.

This is the seventh film in the saga. The Fast and the Furious. In turn, a sequel to Fast & Furious 6 and its spin-off, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Driftt. It is if possible the most heartfelt and special since it was dedicated to one of the protagonists of the saga, Paul Walker, who died in November 2013 as a result of the car accident in which he lost his life.

Wrath of Man: Wake the Fury

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store and RakutenTV

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Year: 2021

Director: Guy Richie

IMDb Score: 7.1

Interpreted by Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany, Lyne Renée, Jeffrey Donovan, Alex Ferns, Deobia Oparei, Laz Alonso, Raúl Castillo, Chris Reilly, Josh Cowdery Y Niam Algar. The film is based on the French film The Convoyeur (2004) directed by filmmaker Nicholas Boukhrief. With this movie, Jason Statham accumulates 4 collaborations with the director Guy Ritchie after Lock & Stock (1998), Snatch (2000) Y revolver (2005). From a budget of $40 million, currently has more than $71 million collected after its premiere last 2021.

The Bank Job: the big hit

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Year 2008

Director: Roger Donaldson

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring J.Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows, Richard Lintern, Stephen Campbell Moore, James Faulkner Y Daniel Mays. More of $64 million raised worldwide from a budget of $20 million. It is based on a 1971 bank robbery in central London. Specifically, on Baker Street. All of the stolen money, valuables, and safe deposit box contents were never recovered.

Lock & Stock

Platform: Filmin, Movistar+, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Year: 1998

Director: Guy Richie

IMDb Score: 8.2

Originally known as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Starring Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Jason Statham, Steven Mackintosh Y Vinnie Jones. From a low budget $1.35 million, the film managed to collect at the box office more than $28 million.

In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination carried out by the magazine TotalFilm in 2004 as one of the best British films of all time placing it at number 38.

Tied on points we also find Snatch: Pigs and Diamonds (2000) in which Jason Statham played the role of Turkish.

