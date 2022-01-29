Jason Momoa will join the cast of Fast and Furious and could be the new villain

american actor Jason Momoa will be part of the new movie Fast and Furious, where it is expected that he will play the new villain. Thus, after leaving Dwayne Johnsonthe interpreter could be his substitute in the saga of action movies that focuses on illegal street car racing.

It should be remembered that “The Rock” debuted in Fast & Furious 5, and his character continued to participate in the rest of the films until his dispute with Vin Diesel gave no more. These fights caused the former WWE professional wrestler to get fed up with the conflict between the two, and point out that “it is impossible” for him to return to the saga.

Added to the above is the absence of John Cena, who was the last villain of the film, and who has stated that he does not have time to participate in the part of 10 of Fast and Furious. This is because he will be recording the likely second season of The Peacemaker.

Therefore, Momoa would come to occupy the space left by both Hollywood stars, so the negotiation process would be nearing completion. An actor who became known after his participation in Game of Thrones playing Khal Drogo, and later for bringing the superhero and heir to Atlantis to life in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It should be mentioned that the film fast and furious 10 It is expected to be released in May 2023 and it is still unknown what the plot will focus on. However, the villain played by Charlize Theron will continue to be part of the plot.

Also, it is expected that the members of the saga family will remain as Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez Y Sung Kan.

