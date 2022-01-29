Jason Momoa will join ‘Fast and Furious 10’ – El Financiero

The actor Jason Momoa, recognized for his roles in Aquaman Y game of Thrones, will join the tenth installment of the saga of Fast and furious whose premiere is scheduled for May 2023 and, although his role has not been confirmed, everything would indicate that he would be the new villain who faces Dominic Toretto’s family.

The announcement of the contract was revealed by the social networks of the film and confirmed by Variety. “The Fast family continues to grow. Welcome Jason Momoa”, they wrote on Twitter. The film starring Vin Diesel would be one of the last of the franchise born in 2001, whose end will be divided into two parts, and will be directed by Justin Lin, who was also in charge of the third to the sixth of the tapes, in addition to the last one, which premiered last summer.

Momoa, who recently finished filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, by James Wan, hopes to join a cast made up of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, this after the Dwayne Johnson’s refusal to play secret agent Lucas Hobbs again after a public exchange of statements with Vin Diesel.

In addition to Johnson, the villains who have passed through their ranks have been blockbuster names such as Luke Evans, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron and John Cena, the latter bringing Dominic Toretto’s brother to life. fast and furious 9 had a gross of 726 million dollars worldwide overcoming the obstacles prior to its promotion, such as the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

